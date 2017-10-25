UofL basketball tipoff luncheon happening Thursday

David Padgett

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--For the first time in years Rick Pitino won't be at the UofL tip-off luncheon.

The event draws scores of Cards fans and donors.

This will be the first time David Padgett will be speaking before the crowd as head coach.

The event is being held Oct.26 at the downtown Louisville Marriott.

Padgett and his players went before the media Wednesday in North Carolina for ACC media day.

Quentin Snider and Anas Mohmoud talked about Padgett's style of coaching.

The luncheon begins at noon.

