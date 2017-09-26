UofL athletic board member says fans paying the price

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Four coaches arrested on college basketball fraud charges
-
WHAS Breaking News
-
KSP trooper under investigation after scuffle
-
Woman bitten by snake at restaurant
-
The Most Colorado Thing: Some weed for a scratch
-
UofL included in FBI college basketball probe
-
Wall collapses, hurts students at dance
-
Highway crews pin KSP trooper down in confrontation
-
White House stands by Trump's 'son of a b***' comment
-
Mom set to lose thousands over LuLaRoe issues
More Stories
-
UofL athletics board member: We need to carefully…Sep 26, 2017, 11:26 p.m.
-
Downtown businesses worried about possible UofL…Sep 26, 2017, 11:20 p.m.
-
ESPN Radio Host Bob Valvano chimes in on FBI InvestigationSep 26, 2017, 10:36 p.m.