University of Louisville hires new chief financial officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The University of Louisville says it has hired a top higher education executive in North Carolina to serve as its chief financial officer.



Jonathan Pruitt has been North Carolina's top public higher education financial leader. He's set to begin working at UofL in January, pending approval from the school's Board of Trustees.



Pruitt says higher education is increasingly competitive, which means successful public institutions have to demonstrate their "value proposition" to students, families and taxpayers.



Pruitt began his career with Kentucky's higher education system. He worked for the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education and the Office for Policy and Management. He is a native of Pikeville, Kentucky, and earned degrees at Centre College and the University of Kentucky.

