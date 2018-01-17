Under new ownership, this former Louisville dive will reopen this spring

A new ownership team will reopen a longtime Louisville dive bar, and it's set to open this spring.

Tim Tam Tavern, 1022 Clarks Lane, off Poplar Level Road south of Eastern Parkway, was bought in March by a new ownership group.

Kenny Sullivan, one of the new owners, said the historic Tim Tam name will remain with the space, which has been the Tim Tam Tavern since the 1950s.

Louisville Business First content partner WHAS-TV reported last January that Tim Tam was closing after 59 years. Charlie Bauscher, the owner at the time, said he was ready to move on to something else and so he decided not to renew his liquor license for the bar, which had operated since 1958.

At that time, Bauscher said he hoped that someone would buy the tavern and keep the Tim Tam legacy alive.

A few months later, he got his wish.

Kenny Sullivan's partners in the venture are his brother, Joe Sullivan; his sister, Lisa Hulsman; and his nephew Kevin Hulsman. They bought the building and the name last March for $290,000. They plan to spend $100,000 to $150,000 on renovations for the space.

Because of licensing and permitting delays, they didn't begin construction on the building until November. Funding for the venture will come through the family and business loans. Kenny Sullivan hopes the renovations will be complete in February or March, for a spring opening.

