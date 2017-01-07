Ultrasound, pension transparency bills clear legislature

Kentucky State Capitol Building (Photo: Thinkstock)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Women seeking an abortion would have to first undergo an ultrasound under a bill that has cleared the Kentucky legislature.



The state Senate gave final passage to the bill on Saturday. It now heads to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who has said he will sign it. The bill contains an emergency clause, meaning it is effective immediately.



The bill requires women to have an ultrasound by a doctor or technician prior to having an abortion. The exam must also include a detailed description of the fetus and playing the fetal heartbeat. Women are not required to watch the ultrasound and can request to have the volume of the heartbeat turned down.

The bill does not include an exception for rape or incest.



Kentucky lawmakers have also finished work on a bill to make public the details of their pension benefits.



The measure won final passage in the Republican-led House during today’s rare Saturday session. The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.



The bill would apply to all current and former members of the General Assembly.



Under the measure, anyone could file a request under the Kentucky Open Records Act to learn the retirement benefits being paid or promised to legislators from the state's public pension systems. Friday, Republican state Rep. Jerry Miller of Louisville revealed he would earn $1,600 a month if he were to retire today.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.