U2 guitar tech returns home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The thousands of fans planning to pack Papa John's Cardinal Stadium Friday night aren't the only ones excited about U2's stop in the Derby City.

“I do love it here, I really do,” says Dallas Schoo, the guitar tech of U2.

Schoo is a Louisville native. He's been with the band for more than three decades working hand in hand with lead guitarist The Edge.

“He uses 20 guitars in 24 songs,” says Schoo.

Those guitar changes keep Schoo very busy throughout the Joshua Tree tour, which commemorates the 30th anniversary of the band's 1987 album, The Joshua Tree. Schoo says a lot has changed in 30 years.

“Back then it was pretty much a drum riser and a big Joshua Tree and now it's a great, great looking show.”

Schoo has worked with musicians like Prince and Bruce Springstein, but his long-standing gig with U2 has gotten him his own fan group.

“They're always down front when I'm checking Edge's guitars before we start and they're yelling my name,” said Schoo.

And a 30 plus year career comes with endless stories and funny memories, especially when working with The Edge.

“I'll give him the guitar and there's been times when my ear bud has gotten stuck in the guitar strap,” says Schoo.

Schoo says life on the road isn't always easy.

“It's not all glamorous, at all, I'm gone all the time.”

But when you work with U2, he says it’s worth it.

“The way that Bono reads the audience is still an incredible feature.”

It’s been more than 30 years since U2 has played in Louisville and Friday will be Schoo’s first time.

“Louisville is going to be amazed at how great of a show this is, I'll say that,” said Schoo.

Schoo says he will spend the night in Louisville after the show and visit with family before flying out for the next stop on the tour, which is Philadelphia

The show starts at 6:30 P.M. at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.



