Two hurt, dozens evacuated after oil platform fire in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Two people were hurt and more than three dozen workers have been evacuated after a fire on an oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the fire started around 2 a.m. on the Shell Enchilada Platform located 100 miles south of Vermillion Bay.

The Coast Guard says the fire has been extinguished and investigators are trying to determine what caused the incident.

Forty-six crew members were reportedly on the platform at the time of the fire. Those workers have been evacuated.

