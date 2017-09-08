Two-headed rattlesnake found in Arkansas going viral

CREDIT: Keith Stephens

JONESBORO, Ark. (KTHV) -- A picture of a two-headed rattle snake in Northeast Arkansas is going viral.

Mark Young told THV11 that a guy he knows caught this two-headed rattle snake. He found it north of East Arkansas Community College, just off Highway 284.

They donated the snake to the Arkansas Game and Fish Nature Center in Jonesboro. Right now, Game and Fish are trying to nurse it back to health.

Our cameraman asked if people should be afraid of 2-headed snake b/c some say it's the end of times. Here's what @ARGameandFish had to say: pic.twitter.com/Bid8pqyFet — THV11 (@THV11) September 8, 2017

“It’s not doing too well right now. Obviously two heads, two minds might have been thinking different things. With predators it’s easy to get to want to do two different things,” said Keith Stephens with the Arkansas Game and Fish.

Once the snake is nursed back to health, it will be on display at the Jonesboro Nature Center.

