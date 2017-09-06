TSA PreCheck offered for a second time at Louisville International Airport

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2016 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Demand for travelers interested in enrolling in the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) TSA Pre✓® program continues to be so strong that a temporary application center will once again be available in the Louisville area in addition to the permanent enrollment centers in the region.

The TSA Pre✓® temporary enrollment center will be open Wednesday, September 6 through Friday, September 15 at Louisville International Airport (SDF) from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Saturday and Sunday). It will be located on the west side of the ticket lobby, behind the Allegiant and United Airlines ticket counters. This will be the second temporary enrollment opportunity at Louisville International in recent months, following a successful event earlier this summer.

Travelers who are enrolled in TSA Pre✓® or one of the other “trusted traveler” programs such as Global Entry, SENTRI or NEXUS are permitted to keep on their shoes, belts and light outerwear jacket, and can leave their laptops and liquid 3-1-1 bags inside their carry-on bags when they go through the checkpoint.

Travelers can make an appointment for TSA Pre✓® enrollment online at https://www.tsa.gov/precheck and then complete their enrollment in-person at the TSA Pre✓® application center of their choice. The application fee is $85 and is good for five years. It can be paid at the time of appointment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. Enrollees will need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status and fingerprints are collected during the in-person enrollment session.

