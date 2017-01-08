Trump touts benefits of 'good relationship' with Russia

(ABC NEWS) -- Less than a day after getting an intelligence report on Russia's alleged interference in the presidential election, Donald Trump asserted that the U.S. will benefit from a better relationship with Russia and that the hacking is an issue only because Democrats are 'totally embarrassed' by their election loss.

The president-elect posted a series of tweets on Russia this morning.

Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only "stupid" people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017

have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017

both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017

