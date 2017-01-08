WHAS
Trump touts benefits of 'good relationship' with Russia

Morgan Winsor , WHAS 11:15 AM. EST January 08, 2017

(ABC NEWS) -- Less than a day after getting an intelligence report on Russia's alleged interference in the presidential election, Donald Trump asserted that the U.S. will benefit from a better relationship with Russia and that the hacking is an issue only because Democrats are 'totally embarrassed' by their election loss.

The president-elect posted a series of tweets on Russia this morning.

 

