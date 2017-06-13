Trump Names FBI Director Nominee in Tweet
Just hours before former FBI Director James Comey's highly anticipated public appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee, President Donald Trump has announced his nominee for his replacement. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WHAS 5:42 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
