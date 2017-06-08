WHAS
Trump lawyer to speak after Comey hearing

Associated Press , WHAS 12:05 PM. EDT June 08, 2017

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) -- President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Marc Kasowitz plans to make a statement following the congressional testimony of former FBI Director James Comey.

Kasowitz’s remarks are expected Thursday afternoon in downtown Washington.

Trump tasked Kasowitz late last month with responding to matters arising from various probes of Russian interference in the election.

This would be the first public appearance by Kasowitz.

