Trump issues new travel ban restricting entry from 8 countries

(ABC NEWS) -- President Trump has issued a presidential proclamation banning or restricting travel from eight countries, adding Chad and Venezuela and North Korea to the original list of Iran, Libya, Somalia Syria, and Yemen.
The administration is taking a tailored approach, providing a variety of conditions, ranging form suspended immigrant and non-immigrant travel to allowing travel nonimmigrants with additional scrutiny.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
