Trump Administration Calls For 'Lasting Peach' In The Middle East
For decades, world leaders have called for lasting peace in the Middle East, but apparently, the Trump White House wants to take a different approach. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WHAS 3:44 AM. EDT June 14, 2017
