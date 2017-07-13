WHAS
Here's what it looks like when an eel truck overturns

Max Barr, WXIA 9:33 PM. EDT July 13, 2017

DEPOE BAY, Ore. – A truck full of eels overturned on Highway 101 Thursday afternoon, covering cars and the roadway with the slippery, slimy creatures.

The crash shut down the highway at milepost 131, south of Depoe Bay, for a couple hours. The highway was reopened at 4 p.m.

At least one car was completely covered with slime.

Photos: Truck full of eels overturns

The live eels were going to be shipped to Korea for consumption, according to Oregon State Police.

No humans were injured in the crash.

 

