Trooper responds to shooter at his 'own kids school,' Freeman HS

Among the parents who went to pick up their children at Freeman High School following Wednesday's deadly shooting was a Washington state trooper.

Trooper Jeff Sevigny, the state patrol's public information officer for much of Eastern Washington, tweeted that he was responding to the school that his kids attend.

"Worst day in my LE career. To respond to your own kids school for active shooter. Prayers for everyone involved. #FreemanHS"

Worst day in my LE career.



To respond to your own kids school for active shooter.



Prayers for everyone involved. #FreemanHS — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) September 14, 2017

Trooper Sevigny did not want to talk further about the incident when contacted by KREM 2 News. He did not clarify if he had one or more kids at the school.

One student was killed and three were wounded when another student allegedly opened fire in a hallway Wednesday morning. A custodian is credited for stopping the suspect.

© 2017 KREM-TV