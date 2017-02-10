Traveling nurse reported missing, last seen in Louisville

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Within the last couple weeks photos of Glenda Hawley have been popping up more and more on social media as friends and family are pleading for the public's help in finding her.

According to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, she was reported missing by a roommate and a family member after they left Wild Rita's, a restaurant in downtown Louisville, in separate cars.

Hawley is from West Virginia, but has been living in Prospect, Ky., while working in Louisville.

The Gazette-Mail was able to interview Hawley's roommate and she said that she was suspicious because she had never seen Hawley miss work and her belongings are still at their house.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Glenda Hawley you are urged to contact the Louisville Metro Police Department at 574-LMPD.

