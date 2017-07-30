Train hits, kills pedestrian on Frankfort Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - Police are investigating a man's death after he was struck by a train in the Clifton neighborhood Sunday.Police say the incident happened in the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue just after 7 p.m.Investigators say the victim died
WHAS 11:21 PM. EDT July 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman accused of taking missing person signs in Nelson Co.
-
Fandomfest begins amid complaints
-
Doctors warn of charcoal face peel dangers
-
Lawsuit claims LMPD officer sexually assaulted woman
-
First ever axe throwing venue opens in Louisville
-
What's that plant called? Take a photo and this new app can tell you.
-
Police chase ends in crash in woman's yard
-
Family prays for miracle as Bardstown father faces deportation
-
Group holds healthcare rally days after 'skinny repeal' fails
-
Teens arrested after beating, killing 62-year-old man
More Stories
-
Family of Stephon Miller still seeking answers one…Jul 30, 2017, 10:55 p.m.
-
Fancy Farm: WHAS11 revisits Kentucky's famed…Jul 30, 2017, 10:48 p.m.
-
Man accused of setting booby trap, endangering officerJul 30, 2017, 9:29 p.m.