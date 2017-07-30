Train hits, kills pedestrian on Frankfort Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - Police are investigating a man's death after he was struck by a train in the Clifton neighborhood Sunday.Police say the incident happened in the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue just after 7 p.m.Investigators say the victim died

WHAS 11:21 PM. EDT July 30, 2017

