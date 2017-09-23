Watterson Expressway construction in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Roadwork may affect your commute next week

The westbound ramp of the Watterson Expressway to northbound Dixie Highway in Shively will close next week on Friday, September 29.



Drivers will be rerouted from I-264 west onto Cane Run Road to I-264 east where they can then get on Dixie Highway.



Crews will be working on that ramp and will be adding a traffic signal.



That area is expected to reopen October 2.

© 2017 WHAS-TV