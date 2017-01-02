Traffic increase expected on Clark Memorial as first full week of tolls begin

clark memorial reopens 3.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Monday marks the beginning of the first full week of tolls and if you want to avoid paying tolls, the Clark Memorial (2nd Street Bridge) and Sherman Minton are both toll free but could become more crowded.

Trimarc said while they don’t anticipate drivers to use the Sherman Minton just to avoid a toll, drivers should anticipate a slower commute if they choose the Clark Memorial, especially at the start of the workweek.

“When school starts back, it’s probably going to pick up. We may get a lot of congestion, maybe initially the surface streets might be backed up from people trying to take the Second Street Bridge for the locals,” Rickie Boller said.

Ultimately, it’s up to the driver to weigh the benefits of a longer route to not pay a toll.

For more information on traffic conditions before you head out the door, visit the Trimarc website.