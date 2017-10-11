State Road 403 to be closed for 2 weeks

CLARK Co., Ind. (WHAS 11)--The Indiana Department of Transportation will close State Road 403.

This is at its Silver Creek bridge replacement site about one mile east of U.S. Highway 31 in Clark County.

Drivers will need to go north on U.S. 31 to Henryville then on State Road 160 to Charlestown before getting back on State Road 403.

The section of road will stay closed for up to 14 days.



