Shively Watterson construction coming to an end

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the work on the Watterson westbound ramp in Shively is expected to be finished by Monday.

For more than a week, crews have been realigning the ramp on the Watterson westbound to Dixie Highway northbound.



If you've been on that route before you remember that the merge was small and quick to get onto Dixie Highway.



But that is now changing to help improve traffic flow.

"It was a merge condition, a short merge for people getting off and we are realigning the ramp into a ‘T’ intersection with a signal and it's been closed for a week now,” said Andrea Clifford of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

In addition to the ramp improvements a new sidewalk is being constructed under the Watterson on the east side of Dixie from Heaton to Herbert Avenue.



The new signal will be in place Monday morning. The ramp will also be open Monday and drivers will now have a dual right instead of the single right option that was in place before.



The entire $724,000 project should be complete by mid-November.



