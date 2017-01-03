RiverLink operation update after the holidays

The Kennedy and Abraham Lincoln bridges.

Operational Update:



There were nearly 30,000 crossings on the three tolled bridges through 10 a.m. today, Jan. 3. Of those vehicles, nearly 50 percent had transponders mounted and read – including RiverLink local transponders, RiverLink E-ZPass transponders and E-ZPass transponders from other tolling systems. Another update is expected late this evening, updating traffic numbers through afternoon drive.



Traffic patterns should start to normalize this week as residents return to work and school after the holidays.



The 50 percent penetration rate for transponders is a strong start and encouraging number for a new tolling system. That number is expected to continue to increase as more drivers open RiverLink accounts, mount their transponders and orders for transponders are fulfilled.



Transponder Update:



Drivers opening their RiverLink accounts online (www.RiverLink.com) and by phone (855-RIV-LINK) will have a longer wait than usual for transponders to arrive. Inventory to fulfill these orders has been depleted. Additional RiverLink E-ZPass transponders are expected to be available later this month. Additional RiverLink local transponders are being produced, and may not be available for several weeks.



Both RiverLink customer service centers (400 E. Main St. in Louisville and 103 Quartermaster Ct. in Jeffersonville) still have RiverLink local and RiverLink E-ZPass transponders in stock. RiverLink local transponders will likely be depleted later this week.



All drivers with prepaid RiverLink accounts will pay the lowest rates while they wait for their transponders to arrive.



Additional Information:



There were more than 52,000 crossings on the three tolled bridges between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 30, the first day of tolling. Of those vehicles, nearly 40 percent had transponders mounted and read.



Tolling is in effect on three bridges connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana – the SR 265 Lewis and Clark, I-65 Kennedy and I-65 Lincoln bridges. Around 110,000 drivers are expected to use the three tolled bridges on a daily basis.



The system is operating as expected. Drivers with RiverLink transponders mounted in their vehicles will typically see toll activity post to their accounts within 24-48 hours.



Trips with E-ZPass transponders from other states may take a bit longer.



It may take several days for a crossing to post if the transponder is still in fulfillment and has not yet arrived.



All drivers should continue to move at the speed of traffic, whether they have a RiverLink account and transponder or not. All-electronic tolling means no slowing or stopping. Drivers with transponders will have the appropriate toll deducted from their prepaid account. Drivers without transponders and accounts will receive an invoice in the mail. Their license plate is captured by cameras.

