RiverLink: Bridge crossings climb as call wait times improve

Abraham Lincoln Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with RiverLink have released new information regarding tolling on all three Ohio River bridges.

RiverLink recorded 7.86 million crossings between April 1 and June 30. It’s a 13 percent increase over the first three months since the bridge opened.

The number of daily crossings in June were an average of 88,000 – up more than 10,000 from January.

Wait times for questions concerning tolling has also reduced dramatically from an average of 40 minutes now down to less than a minute in June.

