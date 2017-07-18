RiverLink: Bridge crossings climb as call wait times improve

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with RiverLink have released new information regarding tolling on all three Ohio River bridges.
RiverLink recorded 7.86 million crossings between April 1 and June 30. It’s a 13 percent increase over the first three months since the bridge opened.
The number of daily crossings in June were an average of 88,000 – up more than 10,000 from January.
Wait times for questions concerning tolling has also reduced dramatically from an average of 40 minutes now down to less than a minute in June.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs