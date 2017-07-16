Repairs to I-65 begin Monday

(Photo: jakes47s, Rick Jacobs)

CLARK COUNTY, Ind.—The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to begin lane restrictions on Interstate 65 next week as concrete work begins—weather permitting—as part of a $2,086,611 pavement restoration project that will eventually extend from Stansifer Avenue to Exit 9/Sellersburg.



Milestone, Indiana’s contractor, will begin replacing bridge approaches at the Lewis and Clark overpass on Monday (JULY 17). This will require closing southbound I-65’s left lane and left shoulder between Stansifer Avenue and the I-265 interchange. The restrictions begin at 9 p.m. Monday. (JULY 17).



On Tuesday morning, crews will begin cleaning and sealing bridge joints to prevent water intrusion into the pavement’s subbase. I-65’s left lane restriction will continue through day- and nighttime hours.



Next weekend, a second southbound left lane will be closed to expedite repair and maintenance operations.



In addition to replacing bridge approaches and sealing joints, partial- and full-depth concrete patches will be made as needed within the project limits. Drainage issues will also be addressed. This work will progress northward from near Stanisfer Avenue during this phase of operations.



INDOT’s contract completion date is October 31.



I-65’s traffic count at the project site is 98,130 vehicles per day.





