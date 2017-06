Overturned semi causing traffic delays in Spaghetti Junction; southbound lanes of I-71 closed (Photo: SKY11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The southbound lanes of I-71 are shut down near the I-64/I-65 split due to an overturned semi.

A substance is reportedly leaking from the semi, and a hazmat unit has responded to the scene

There are no reports of any injuries.

It is not clear when the lanes will reopen.

