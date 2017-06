LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Crews are beginning to repave the northbound lanes of I-65 near E-town.

They will be resurfacing about seven miles of the interstate from mile marker 90 to 98.

Lane closures will vary day-to-day throughout the duration of the project.

The northbound lanes are expected to be finished by October.

