1 dead after crash at Hurstbourne Pkwy, Westport Rd.

WHAS11.com Staff , WHAS 2:53 PM. EST February 09, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – MetroSafe reported a crash at Hurstbourne Parkway and Westport Road shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.

Officials have confirmed one person has died as a result of the crash, but an identity has not been released.

Police are also looking for a suspect who may have fled the scene on foot.

There is no word on how many others are injured or the extent of injuries.

Traffic is moving slow in the area at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

