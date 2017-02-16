Metro Public Works: Several one-way streets soon to be two-way streets

One way street sign (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- More two-way streets are coming to downtown Louisville as part of a plan that’s been in progress since 2009.

Dirk Gowin with Metro Public Works told WHAS11 News that Third Street, Seventh Street, Eighth Street and Jefferson Street are among several one ways that will convert to two-way traffic by the spring of 2018.

“We need to have another public meeting to let people now, ‘hey now it's finally coming,’” he said.



The future change already has frequent downtown drivers split down the middle.



“The streets are too narrow for that kind of traffic going in both directions and I think we'll look forward to there being more wrecks happening on the streets,” said Quincy Fresh.



“I work with a couple people that don't come downtown because they hate the one ways. So I think if it was converted to two, there would be some people in favor of that,” said Mary Kamber.



A big reason for the directional changes is to slow down traffic, Gowin said, although some are not convinced it will work.



“Imagine how crazy it is going down a one way street, now there's going to be two ways, with people on both sides driving crazy as well so I think that it's going to be a little dangerous,” said Fresh.



There are still some final details to figure out, for example, parking may be a little more difficult.



“There may be a loss of parking, but that's what we got to, we have to take a look at,” said Gowin.



Gowin said there will be public meetings coming up in the future. He said construction could start by the end of this year.

