Lane closures due to Eastern Pkwy. project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--You'll want to leave a little extra time if you drive Eastern Parkway.

Starting Nov.6 a construction project will reduce Eastern Parkway at I-65 and Crittenden Drive to a two-lane road.

Westbound lanes from I-65 to Concord Drive will be closed.

The southbound right turn lane from Crittenden Drive to Eastern Parkway will also be closed.

This phase of construction is expected to last until December 5.

