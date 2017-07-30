Lane closures begin Sunday for eastbound traffic on Sherman Minton Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Drivers using the Sherman Minton Bridge may be subject to delays beginning Sunday.

Lane closures are expected to begin Sunday starting at 8 p.m. as the Indiana Department of Transportation will begin making repairs on the lower deck.

The two eastbound lanes of I-64 on the bridge will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights until Aug. 18.

© 2017 WHAS-TV