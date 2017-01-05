Kentucky Transportation crews in Louisville to remain on duty overnight

KYTC snow plow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NEWS RELEASE) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) road crews in the Louisville area have worked throughout the day combating the snow with salt and plows.

A majority of the eight counties in District 5 are seeing wet pavement as of 4 p.m. Oldham and Shelby Counties are still treating some routes that are partly covered.

As snow continues to fall and temperatures dropping into the teens, state forces will remain on duty this evening.

The Thursday evening staff will be monitoring roadways and treating with salt as needed through midnight. A shift change will occur at midnight with fresh crews working through the overnight hours. All KYTC maintenance staff will be on duty Friday morning to deal with any slick conditions during the rush hours.

Snow removal is based on a priority route system tied to level of traffic and critical needs served by each highway.

District 5 personnel have the responsibility for clearing more than 3,500 single lane miles of state-maintained highways in the counties of Bullitt, Franklin, Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble. 172 state and contract trucks are utilized to salt and plow the roadways in these eight counties with 72 of these trucks concentrated on the interstates in Jefferson County.

The public can get snow and ice information by visiting KYTC’s new website http://snowky.ky.gov.

Drivers should follow these safety tips:

· Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment

· Do not pass snowplows on the shoulder

· Allow time for a slower commute

· Winterize vehicles

· Supply vehicles with blankets, flash light and an emergency supply kit

· Know before you go. Visit goky.ky.gov and download the free Waze app to check traffic conditions before you travel

· Eliminate distractions (e.g. using phone and eating) while driving

· Cooperate with the expectations of the Quick Clearance law, which requires drivers to move vehicles to the shoulder in the event of a non-injury crash