INDOT pre-treating roads, bridges ahead of Thursday's snow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – With Kentuckiana’s first snow of 2017 pretty much guaranteed, road crews across the area are getting ready now.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is already pre-treating roads and now to add the list, the new Ohio River Bridges.

The Lewis and Clark, Lincoln and the revamped Kennedy are now new routes both the Bluegrass and Hoosier states have to take care of.

“We actually meet with KYTC quite often and the contractors down there quite often to discuss upcoming winter operations and typically before a storm we'll contact them and mesh our plans together,” Jeremy McGuffey, INDOT Operations Manager in Corydon, explained.

At the Corydon facility, INDOT trucks are already loading up on brine.

“Salt brine is our best defense against ice and refreeze. It helps prepare us for the snow coming in. Basically, it acts as a protective shield on the roadway,” McGuffey added.

Bridges, being higher up can often freeze and make the roads slick.

McGuffey says the real danger for drivers is what we can't see.

“Snow, once it starts falling and coming down it's easy to fight, it's a one cut method. But black ice, it's comes at all hours and it's unpredictable. I couldn't' ask for better weather yet and I'm hoping it’s not as bad as it could be,” he said.

Whether you're hitting the new bridges or the same highways or state roads, take your time, slow down and let mother nature move in and move out.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has a fleet of 172 trucks to treat Jefferson and seven surrounding counties in our viewing area.

Six of those trucks are dedicated to the new Ohio river bridges and approach areas.

Four trucks take care of the Lincoln and spaghetti junction, two trucks handle the new east end tunnels under highway 42. INDOT handles snow removal on the east end bridge.