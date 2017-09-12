I-65 South closed near Memphis, Ind. after semi overturns

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WHAS11) – Interstate 65 South is shut down near Memphis, Indiana after a tractor trailer overturned late Tuesday.
According to Indiana State Police, the semi overturned at the 10-mile marker. It was the only vehicle involved.
Officials say traffic is being diverted to US 31.
The driver suffered a minor injury and refused treatment. However, he did go to the hospital as a precautionary measure, police say.
At the time of the accident, the trailer was hauling wooden cabinets.
Police could not estimate how long the interstate would be shut down.
