I-65 reopened following weekend construction

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 5:08 PM. EDT October 22, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Trimarc say all lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened following weekend construction.

All lanes, exit and entrance ramps were expected to be closed between the Watterson and I-64 until Monday but crews were able to finish early.

They say the repairs were necessary to improve skid resistance and reduce crashes involving wet pavement. 

