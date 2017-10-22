I-65 reopened following weekend construction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Trimarc say all lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened following weekend construction.

All lanes, exit and entrance ramps were expected to be closed between the Watterson and I-64 until Monday but crews were able to finish early.

They say the repairs were necessary to improve skid resistance and reduce crashes involving wet pavement.

