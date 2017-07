LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Crews are detouring traffic around a crash on I-65 N near Eastern Parkway.

A jack-knifed semi has closed all northbound lanes and one lane on the southbound side. No injuries were reported.

Police are directing all northbound 65 traffic onto the Watterson. Drivers cannot access I-65 N between the Watterson and St. Catherine.

