JACKSON Co., Ind. (WHAS 11)-- A crash on I-65 Southbound near the 43 mm has the interstate closed.

Traffic will be diverted off of I-65 at exit 50. This will be a lengthy closure.

The crash in Jackson County involves three commercial motor vehicles (semis).

At least one of them is a tanker that is possibly leaking. Hazmat crews are on the scene.

