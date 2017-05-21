I-64 lane closures at the Snyder extended through May 22

Louisville, KY (May 21, 2017) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of an extended lane closure on Interstate 64 in Jefferson County. Due to unforeseen circumstances and rain over the weekend, the concrete repairs on I-64 East at the bridge over Tucker Station Road (mile marker 17.7) will not be completed by Monday morning.



Contract crews performing bridge deck repairs this weekend discovered more deteriorated concrete underneath the deck surface than was originally anticipated. Additional work has been needed to remove the deteriorated concrete before a new latex concrete overlay can be installed. This extra work coupled with rain delays on Saturday evening into Sunday morning are the reasons for the extended lane closure.



Crews plan to be pouring the new concrete deck over the right side of the bridge on Sunday evening, May 21. This concrete will require 24 hours of cure time. A lane closure must remain in place until Monday evening, May 22 while the concrete develops the necessary strength to hold traffic. This lane closure will impact the morning and evening rush hour traffic. Motorists should expect delays and allow extra time to reach their destination.



I-64 East at the bridge over Tucker Station Road is located between Blankenbaker Parkway and I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway). Currently the right lane is closed while the left and center lanes are open to traffic. All lane closures will be removed before morning rush hour on Tuesday, May 23.



Hall Contracting of Kentucky Inc. based in Louisville was awarded this contract in amount of $594,000. Construction on the bridge decks will take place over four weekends, two weekends for each direction. The contractor is currently scheduled to work on I-64 East again the weekend of June 2-5. Work on I-64 West is scheduled for the weekends of June 9-12 and June 16-19. No lane closures will be allowed over Memorial Day weekend.



The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. You can also get traffic information for the District 5 counties at facebook.com/KYTCDistrict5 and twitter.com/KYTCDistrict5.

