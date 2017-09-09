I-264W at US 31W ramp to close for safety improvement project

(Photo: jakes47s, Rick Jacobs)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Another closure will impact drivers who frequent Interstate 264.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say a safety improvement project will close the exit ramp from I-264 West to northbound US 31W (Dixie Highway) in Shively.

The goal of the project is to realign the I-264 West ramp to Dixie Highway (Exit 8-B) into a T-intersection and will add a traffic signal to safely move vehicles off the exit.

They say this new alignment will be for right turns only and will have dual turn lanes.

KYTC says the closure will take effect at 9 p.m. on Sep. 22 until 5 a.m. on Oct. 2.

Motorists will be detoured via I-264 West to Cane Run Road (Exit 5) to I-264 East where they can access US 31W North.

