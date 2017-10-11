Pedestrian killed in Shively crash

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WHAS 11)-- Shively Police are investigating a man was struck and killed by a car on Dixie Highway near Rockford Ln.

The accident happened before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the man was in his early 20's wearing all black clothing.

Police say the man was trying to cross the street from East to West when he was hit by a driver in a silver Jeep.

The driver is cooperating with police. Police don't suspect alcohol or drugs to be an influence, but they are looking into speed as a potential factor; trying to cross six lanes of traffic plus a median

The man died at the scene.

