LEAVE EARLY: Crashes and Eclipse travel causing delays

I-65 southbound near Elizabethtown is showing some major delays this morning. Traffic looks to be moving between 10 and 25 mph, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Traffic is also being delayed near the Blue Grass Parkway at exit 93.

Hopkinsville

As expected, roads in and near Hopkinsville are also experiencing heavy delays.

US-41 northbound is crawling between 6 and 8 mph on the 25-mph county road, according to GoKY.

US-68 westbound isn't doing much better with average speeds up to 8 mph on the 25-mph highway.

Crashes on I-65 northbound are also creating some heavy delays.

Earlier this morning, traffic was pretty much a parking lot at I-65 North in Louisville near the Outer Loop with a two-vehicle crash blocking the right shoulder, according to TRIMARC.

A little bit north from that crash, at I-65 North near Fern Valley Road, a crash involving five vehicles has the right shoulder and right lane blocked.

Traffic on Interstate 65 and other major arteries across the western and southern portion of Kentucky — prime viewing areas for the eclipse early Monday afternoon — is apt to be bumper to bumper, and a typical two-hour trip could take four hours or longer, said Andrea Clifford, a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman.

If eclipse watchers leave at the same time after the event, "it will definitely have a major impact on traffic," she said. The advice of highway officials is to stay overnight in the area and leave Tuesday – if you can find overnight accommodations.

