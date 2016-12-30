Bridge tolling in Kentuckiana off to a smooth start

Abraham Lincoln Bridge

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Nance's Florist in New Albany has been around long before the talk of tolling.

"Almost 100 years, 1919," said owner Brian Nance.

He's a fourth generation owner and tells WHAS11 a reason for its long-lasting success stems from his customer service. Combined with easy access to the Sherman Minton Bridge, he's trying not to drive up costs.

"I still don't know if I'd be comfortable charging my customers more money at this time," he said.

He's holding off from getting a RiverLink account, but Mindy Peterson said more than 150,000 people requested transponders leading up to tolling. It's the only way to get the cheapest rates. If not, you'll pay double.

"It is going to cost more. It's more work for us and higher costs associated. So the toll is going to cost more. Four dollars per crossing. Eight dollars round trip," she said.

You can open an account any time. Nance says this time of year is typically the slowest, but he plans to revisit paying for tolling next spring when more events, like weddings, fill out his calendar and start to take shape. It's a similar decision he made when gas prices peaked.

"I think the decision has been made over the years of not charging when gas goes up. We try not to raise our prices either," Nance said.