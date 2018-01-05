Work begins on latest Dixie Highway project

Demolition begins on Dixie Hwy (Photo: KYTC Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Just two weeks after breaking ground, work is in full swing on the new Dixie Highway Project.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet posting these pictures on their Twitter page of sidewalk demolition. This is along the northbound lanes from St. Andrews Church Road to St. Paul's Church Road.



Sidewalk demolition is underway @NewDixieHighway along northbound lanes from St. Andrews Church Rd to St. Paul's Church Rd. Work is moving north to Blanton Lane. Pedestrians should watch for sidewalk closures & cross Dixie at signalized intersection to use sidewalks on west side pic.twitter.com/0sVofIo1YJ — KYTC District 5 (@KYTCDistrict5) January 5, 2018

Transportation officials advise pedestrians to watch for sidewalk closures and use crosswalks to get to the other side of the highway.



The $35 million Dixie Do-Over Project will include wider sidewalks, new medians, new traffic signals and the city's first bus rapid transit system.

