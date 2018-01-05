WHAS
Close

Work begins on latest Dixie Highway project

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 5:17 PM. EST January 05, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Just two weeks after breaking ground, work is in full swing on the new Dixie Highway Project.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet posting these pictures on their Twitter page of sidewalk demolition. This is along the northbound lanes from St. Andrews Church Road to St. Paul's Church Road.
 

Transportation officials advise pedestrians to watch for sidewalk closures and use crosswalks to get to the other side of the highway.

The $35 million Dixie Do-Over Project will include wider sidewalks, new medians, new traffic signals and the city's first bus rapid transit system.

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories