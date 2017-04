Westbound lanes of I-64 closed after fatal accident near Blankenbaker (Photo: SKY11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The westbound lanes of I-64 are closed near Blankenbaker after a fatal accident this morning.

At this time, few details have been released, but it appears that two vehicles were involved and at least one person has died.

The lanes are expected to be closed for the next couple of hours.

