Water main repair to close Briscoe Ln., Shepherdsville Rd. intersection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Concerns over a water main are leading to a week-long road closure in Southern Jefferson County.



Beginning June 3, Briscoe Lane will be closed at Shepherdsville Road to allow Louisville Water Crews to repair a large water main.

One northbound lane of Shepherdsville Road will also be closed.

Officials with the water company said they discovered the problem during an inspection of the 24-inch water main.

Work will continue through next week and the road closures should be lifted on Friday, June 9.

During that time, customers will not lose water service, and a detour will be set up to get around the closure.

