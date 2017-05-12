Three killed in Nelson Co. crash ID'd; 5-year-old in serious condition

NELSON CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- The people who were killed in a crash on Bluegrass Parkway on May 11 were identified by Kentucky State Police.
KSP says Delmer Odell, 72, and his passengers--71-year-old Delores Odell, a three and 5-year-old—were heading west in a 2007 Mecury Milan on Bluegrass Parkway when 55-year-old Richie Warren, of Springfield, Tenn. crossed the median in his Peterbilt tractor-trailer.
Warren hit the Odells, of Harrodsburg, Ky., head on.
Delmer and Delores Odell and their 3-year-old grandchild were pronounced dead at the scene.
The 5-year-old was transported to Flaget Memorial Hospital and later flown to Norton
Children’s Hospital in Louisville. That child is in serious condition.
