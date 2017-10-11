SR 403 closes for 14 days on Oct. 12 at Silver Creek Bridge site

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. —The Indiana Department of Transportation will close State Road 403 early Thursday, Oct. 12, at its Silver Creek bridge replacement site.

The bridge will be closed for 14 days

That site is located one mile east of U.S. Highway 31 in Clark County.

A state highway detour routes motorists north on U.S. 31 to Henryville, then on S.R. 160 to Charlestown and S.R. 403.

The highway will be open to Michigan Street west of Silver Creek, and Salem Noble Road east of the bridge site.

During the closure, contracted crews will tie together old and new pavement sections as part of the $ 2,727,000 project that has replaced the old steel thru-truss bridge on S.R. 403 between Sellersburg and Charlestown.

E & B Paving of Clarksville has constructed a new 3-span bulb-T beam structure measuring 275 feet in length with over 31 feet of clear roadway side-to-side.

