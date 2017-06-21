Shepherdsville man killed in Oldham Co. crash

deadly crash (Photo: WHAS 11)

OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Shepherdsville, Ky. man was killed in a crash on I-71S near the 22 mile marker on June 21.

The Oldham County Police said through their investigation it was determined the driver of a white 2015 Volkswagen was traveling south on I-71 in the passing lane. It was then that the vehicle exited the roadway into the median and hit several trees in the median.

The man was identified as 31-year-old Francisco Morales of Shepherdsville, Ky.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved.

It is not known what caused the Volkswagen to exit the roadway.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

