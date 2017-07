Emergency crews are working a serious crash on I-64, near Georgetown, Ind., on the morning of July 31. (Photo: Kayla Moody)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Emergency crews are working a serious crash on I-64W at the 114 mile mark, that’s in the Georgetwon, Ind. area.

There is no word on the number of people injured or the extent of injuries.

THIS IS BREAKING NEWS NEWS AND WILL BE UPDATED.

© 2017 WHAS-TV