Serious crash on I-265 at Old Henry Rd.; all lanes blocked

WHAS11.com staff , WHAS 2:29 PM. EDT July 27, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Emergency crews are working to clear a serious crash on I-265 at Old Henry Road.

TRIMARC reports all lanes are blocked both northbound and southbound of I-265. Northbound is getting off at Shelbyville Rd and Southbound is supposed to be getting off at LaGrange Rd.

MetroSafe said the crash was a cross-over crash on I-265, just north of the Old Henry Road. Trimarc says the crash involved five vehicles. 

There is no word on how many were injured or the extent of injuries.

 

 

