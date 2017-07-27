Serious crash on I-265 at Old Henry Rd.; all lanes blocked

Serious I-265 crash on July 27

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Emergency crews are working to clear a serious crash on I-265 at Old Henry Road.

TRIMARC reports all lanes are blocked both northbound and southbound of I-265. Northbound is getting off at Shelbyville Rd and Southbound is supposed to be getting off at LaGrange Rd.

MetroSafe said the crash was a cross-over crash on I-265, just north of the Old Henry Road. Trimarc says the crash involved five vehicles.

There is no word on how many were injured or the extent of injuries.

© 2017 WHAS-TV